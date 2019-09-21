Miami Dolphins need Josh Rosen to succeed rather than fail
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins would be better served if Josh Rosen proves he can be the teams franchise quarterback going forward regardless of Tua Tagovailoa.
Miami Dolphins fans are dreaming of “With the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select….Tua Tagovailoa.” They should be hoping that a trade is announced or that Miami isn’t picking in the top five because Josh Rosen succeeded.
Josh Rosen will make his starting debut this Sunday against the Cowboys in Dallas. He will take snaps behind an offensive line that can’t block against a good defensive team. The chance for victory is not good but if Rosen can step up and deliver a performance that can keep the Dolphins in the game, the future may actually be a lot better.
Tua Tagovailoa is the top college prospect in next years draft, provided of course that the undersclassmen doesn’t stay another year at Alabama. There are a lot of ways that the Dolphins could end picking in the top spot or the top five but if Rosen proves he can handle the franchise through the rest of the season, the Dolphins will have more options with their three first-round picks and two second-round selections.
Many will argue that no matter how Rosen finishes the season, Miami should still draft a quarterback in round one but why hope for that when we should be hoping that Rosen is the biggest steal of the 2019 draft via that trade with Arizona.
The Dolphins are loaded with draft picks and if they opt to drop down from one of those picks, the team could acquire a lot more and if that happens we are looking at a quicker rebuild and more positions of need filled.
If Miami did pass on Tua or any other quarterback they can have another full year of evaluation before deciding if the 2021 class is where they need to turn for a quarterback. Trevor Lawerence leads that class of signal callers.
Chances are it won’t matter because the Dolphins seem to be doing everything to get a franchise guy but if the cards fall right, maybe they get lucky and realize that their franchise guy is already on their roster.