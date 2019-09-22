At the half, Miami Dolphins should be winning but down by 4
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are looking like a football team for the first time in 2019 and they should be leading the Cowboys right now but instead, are down by four.
30 minutes are in the books in Dallas but the score does not tell the story. For the Miami Dolphins, it is simple mistakes that have them down by four points instead of heading to the locker room leading.
Josh Rosen has looked good but he is being beaten not by the defense but by dropped passes. DeVante Parker has dropped a pass, Preston Williams has dropped two would-be touchdown passes and Jakeem Grant has a dropped pass. It was Kenyan Drake’s fumble inside the Cowboys 10-yard line however that turned a possible lead into a deficit.
Drake fumbled when the Dolphins were looking like they were about to take the lead for the first time this season.
The narrative of the first half and maybe the game if it stays this way will be that the Cowboys simply overlooked the Dolphins but the reality is that Miami has put together a really good defensive game plan that has allowed only ten points today. This is serious progress for the Dolphins.
Last week the defense surrendered 13 points to the Patriots in the first half. In the last two games including today, Miami has surrendered 23 points in thirty minutes of play to two of the top offensive teams in the NFL. This is a far cry from the 21 points they gave up in the first quarter against the Ravens in week one.
There is a long way to go for Miami but we are starting to see that the team does have a plan in place and frankly it is pretty exciting to see the growth from week to week especially on defense. A bunch of no-name players that are buying into what is being sold.
On the back end of the defense where MInkah Fitzpatrick no longer is roaming, Bobby McCain has made a big impact at safety where he has the Dolphin’s first interception of the season.
It is one half of play but the signs are there that these coaches are starting to get production out of a group of players that are largely inexperienced.