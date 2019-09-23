AFC East week three divides the teams by three games
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not winning the AFC East and only the Buffalo Bills stand to challenge the Patriots for the division after three weeks of football.
When Sunday came to a conclusion the AFC East became a division of two teams as the first quarter of the season is almost over. The Bills and Patriots are unbeaten at 3-0 while the Jets and Dolphins are fighting for the cellar at 0-3.
Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys
The Dolphins looked as though they would take their first lead of the season on Sunday but a fumble late in the first half deep in Cowboys territory quashed any hopes that they would enter the locker room with a lead. Miami was unable to generate any offense despite a solid first outing by quarterback Josh Rosen.
Once again the Dolphins defense held up well for most of three quarters before finally succumbing to an inept offense that couldn’t stay on the field longer and sustain drives. Like the week before against the Patriots, the defense finally wore out and the opposing team was able to get the blowout win.
Next week the Dolphins will face the Los Angeles Chargers who have a top offense but a defense that is known to give up big plays. Miami has had success against the Chargers in Miami so maybe the team will find a way to put a “W” on the board. Or at the very least keep it much closer.
New York Jets at Patriots
Adam Gase’s offense is probably worse than it was in Miami. With no Sam Darnold, the Jets turned to Luke Falk to battle New England. The Patriots jumped out to an early lead and by the fourth quarter were content to rest Tom Brady. An unusual move by Bill Belichick.
The Jets were not able to generate much offense during the first three quarters but did get defensive points early from an Adams interception.
The Jets are a bad football team and all the hype that surrounded Adam Gase and his hand-picked defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams has not gone well and fans and media are quickly turning on the man they believed was the right choice to lead the team.
New England continued to roll even without Antonio Brown who was released last week. They continue to be the best team in the AFC and while they are tied for the lead in the division with Buffalo, they will be playing each other next weekend.
The Patriots will travel to Buffalo and it could be an interesting game as the Bills defense is looking better each week and Josh Allen creates opportunities from his QB spot.
The Jets, on the other hand, will get an early off week as they will go into week four with a bye.
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills
The Bills needed the entire game to beat the Bengals. The Bengals are still winless but have taken both the Bills and Seahawks to the wire. Buffalo held the Bengals off for a 21-17 win and while they played well it seemed as though they may have not taken the winless Bengals seriously.
Buffalo will need to be on their “A” game next when they host the Patriots. Miami fans will be rooting for the Bills to knock the Patriots from the unbeaten list but it will be a tough task for a team that is still findiing out who they are as a football team.