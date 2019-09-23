Miami Dolphins need Jesse Davis to work if Tagovailoa is in plans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins moved Jesse Davis to the left side this year and it could be an indication of their 2020 NFL Draft plans.
If the Miami Dolphins are all-in on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa then they need Jesse Davis to work out at left tackle. So far, he has done a good job with the switch.
Davis is more suited to play as a right tackle but the Dolphins need him to be a left tackle especially if Tua is in their plans. The left-handed quarterback’s blind side would be on the right and it is likely that the Dolphins will look to add a top right tackle in free agency or in the draft next off-season.
Traditional left tackles are great at protecting the blind side of right handed quarterbacks but when the QB is left handed, it gets switched around. This year will give Davis a full season, if he stays on the left side, to learn the position and get better. So far through three games he has played well.
On Sunday, Davis was removed from the game with an injury and the Dolphins offensive line was worse off because of it. In the second half after Davis left, the line did not play well especially from the left side.
Davis suffered an arm injury and there has been no updates on whether he will be available this week against the Chargers or if he will miss extended time. It is a blow to the Dolphins who saw better production this year from the four-year veteran.
In his place, rookie Michael Dieter jumped outside and Danny Isidora played the 2nd half. Miami’s offensive line was nowhere near as crisp as they were in the first half without Davis.
If the Dolphins do indeed plan on drafting Tagovailoa then having Davis work out at left tackle will eliminate the need for finding two tackles next off-season.