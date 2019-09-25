New York media about done with former Miami Dolphins head coach
The Miami Dolphins were smart to get rid of Adam Gase when they did. The egotistical personality was not a good fit in Miami. Apparently, it isn’t in NY either.
The Miami Dolphins thought they had hired the best offensive young mind in the league. A nose to the grindstone kind of head coach who eats, breathes, and drinks, football. In 2016 Gase gave the Dolphins reason to believe that everything was on the up.
It is easy to recall back to that first season when the Dolphins made a run and got into the post-season. I remember seeing him outside the teams hotel prior to a game in Miami. He was having fun with them while they talked about the game. He seemed to have their respect. He seemed to have them believing in his system.
Gase sent a message that season after a slot start. He waived Billy Turner, Dallas Thomas, and Jamil Douglas. He would later trade Jay Ajayi and Jarvis Landry over the next two seasons. His run to playoffs immediately inflated an already big ego and it began to take control over him.
Adam Gase was not the genius that so many had made him out to be. Now with the Dolphins biggest rivals, the New York Jets, it is becoming clear that his way of doing things in Miami has not changed a bit since he left.
Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News once told his readers to “relax” about Adam Gase, that he would be the best thing for the Jets. Now only three weeks into the season, Mehta is not so sure.
Mehta is learning what all of the Miami Dolphins faithful learned a couple of years ago. There is always someone else to blame for things not going right. Adam Gase doesn’t shoulder blame but will make it known that players did not execute properly. So and so needs to do a better job at tackling. Gase simply can’t be wrong.
In New York, Gase is the perfect head coach for the Jets. New York should hang on to him for another five to six years before throwing in the towel. The reality is he just might stick around regardless of what happens this season but then again, a complete failure and it is likely that the owner and Gase will clash over ideas of the team’s direction. It was ultimately his objections to Stephen Ross to rebuild this team that led to his departure.