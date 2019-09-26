Miami Dolphins go from 3-0 to 0-3 in a year and that is good
The Miami Dolphins are sitting tied at the bottom of the AFC East after starting the season 0-3. A year ago, the team was 3-0 and headed in the wrong direction.
Imagine being undefeated after three weeks of an NFL season only to realize that the entire season thus far had been a mirage. That is exactly what happened last year to the Miami Dolphins.
MIami started the season 3-0 and fans and even some in the media though that the road to perennial contender had been crossed. Unfortunately, last seasons fourth week was the beginning of the end.
The Dolphins are now, a year later, on the opposite end of that spectrum. They are winless, 0-3, they have no real hopes of turning around a season that already is lost but last years hopes died quickly and left fans scratching their heads.
Miami would lose to New England in week four, lost both the game and to the Bengals in week 5, shock Chicago the following week and then lose Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant and the game against he Lions.
That 7-9 season in 2018 saw Miami upset the Patriots and hit the Bills with a big loss late in the season. Miami’s quick start quickly faded as they won only four more games the rest of the year. This year, they might be lucky to win one.
This year however is different. The Dolphins are willing to accept a bad season. They are willing to take their knocks as they rebuild the franchise. 2018 made fans feel that the team was heading in the right direction but reality was different. At the end of the year Mike Tannenbaum was reassigned and eventually gone. Adam Gase was let go and Chris Grier was given the keys to the franchise.
This year the 0-3 start is giving fans hope. The hope that maybe this team can turn this all around next year or the. year after. Hope that Grier and Brian Flores can make the right decisions and turn the franchise around. This year there is no sugar coating what is on the field. This year it is about evaluation and learning and implementation. Last year was about Adam Gase and who screwed it all up from week to week.
The false hype around last year led to a very disappointing season. This year, that isn’t the case unless the Dolphins win too many games.