The games to watch outside of the Miami Dolphins today
The Miami Dolphins are back at home and will be playing the Los Angeles Chargers. They enter double digit underdogs again but other games have interest too.
Each week the NFL keeps track of who wins and who loses and on Sunday night everyone picks on the Miami Dolphins and their “desire” to tank. While the intelligent people know that tanking is not something any player or coach would do on purpose, there are those that simply don’t let it go.
So with that being said, it’s time to look at this weekends games to see who other non-tanking teams are going to play as the NFL enters week four of the season.
The New York Jets who look worse than Miami will have their bye week so the good news for Jets fans is they won’t lose again this weekend!
For the first pick in the 2020 draft.
Washington at New York Giants: The Giants won last weekend and Daniel Jones made a very good first impression on the NFL and in doing so gave a big middle finger to all those “draft experts” who laughed uncontrollably when the G-Men made him their first selection in round one.
The Redskins on the other hand are a mess and remain one of the winless teams in the league. They are on a collision course with the Dolphins who will host them in week six. That match-up could be a battle between two winless clubs.
It is possible that the Redskins could eek this game out but it isn’t going to be easy.
Jaguars at Broncos
The Broncos enter the game with an 0-3 record but it is not like the Jaguars are playing great football. The Jaguars got a nice win last week with a rookie quarterback at the helm but now there is tape on him and they will be playing in Denver. A Broncos win would be nice.
Seattle at Arizona
The Cardinals are 0-2-1 on the season and will face a seasoned Seahawk team on Sunday. Even though the game is back in Arizona the Cardinals have no real shot at winning this game and as such should easily fall to the visiting team.
Bengals at Steelers
This is going to be a crazy Monday night football game as two of the best winless teams in the NFL face-off. I’m kidding about the best part. The Bengals have come close to winning two games this year and lost in the waning moments both times. This time around they should be able to pull off a win.
While this game will end one teams winless streak, the Steelers, should they lose help Miami regardless.
The draft picks Miami owns
Pittsburgh: Rooting for the Bengals this week makes sense. They are removed from the winless crowd and the Steelers will remain winless. The Dolphins of course own their 2020 first-round pick.
Panthers at Texans
The Texans are playing good football and they seem to be starting to get on track. Last weeks second half win over the Chargers stung and they won’t likely lose to a Panthers team that has won only one game all year.
Dallas at New Orleans: The Saints 2nd round pick belongs to Miami so a loss to the Cowboys will move that pick up in the draft. Or at least will help it. Every loss counts!