After four weeks of the NFL’s 100th season, 3 teams remain unbeaten
The Miami Dolphins have yet to win a game in this NFL 100th season celebration and three teams remain undefeated heading into week five.
If you were an executive for the NFL you might be a bit concerned about the 100th season of celebration. A celebration that has been hyped for almost 2 years if not 99. The season will culminate in Miami when Super Bowl LIV is played at Hard Rock Stadium. It could be a fitting end to one of the longest unbreakable feets in the NFL.
Through four games the 2019 NFL season is rather boring. Three teams remain unbeaten as the league steers into quarter two of the 16 game schedule. The Chiefs, Patriots, and 49’ers are all without blemishes. The 49’ers had their bye-week this weekend and are not strong candidates to turn 2019 into perfection.
The Chiefs and Patriots are the darlings of the NFL right now and they will play each other later this season. A December game in Foxboro. Of the two teams the Chiefs have the harder schedule in front of them. Games against the Patriots, Packers, Texans, and to some degree the Chargers twice. That is pretty much the hardest part of their schedule.
The Patriots on the other hand, well let’s just say they have a much easier road. Aside from the Chiefs, the Patriots get the Bills in Foxboro, they get Houston, Philly, Dallas, Baltimore, and Cleveland. I don’t consider Cleveland or the Ravens to be tough games and it really depends on if the other teams can get it together.
If the Patriots can run the table they will have a great shot at returning to the Super Bowl without a blemish and the NFL would love to put a cork in the 1972 Dolphins champaign bottles with a Patriots perfect season, in their 100th season, with a big face slap to the Dolphins doing it in their stadium.
Perfection can both ways though and while the league may be hoping for a perfect ending to their season, there are currently seven teams without a win this year and two of them play tonight on Monday Night Football. Fitting it would be for the Bengals and Steelers to tie.