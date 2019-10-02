Miami Dolphins Taco Charlton one shy of Charles Harris sack total
The Miami Dolphins drafted Charles Harris in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft and Taco Charlton went off the board six picks later.
The 2017 NFL Draft has not been good for the Miami Dolphins who took DE Charles Harris in the first-round that year. Their second round pick, Raekwon McMillan is starting to play better. It is however, Taco Charlton who was drafted by the Cowboys that is starting to leave his mark on the Dolphins.
Charles Harris was supposed to be the heir apparent to Cameron Wake. He hasn’t come close to even being mentioned in the same name. Whatever his issues are they have not been resolved through four weeks of a new coaching regime.
In his career thus far, Harris has a total of three sacks in 31 games played. In those 31 games he has one forced fumble with 46 combined tackles, 20 assists with 26 of them being solo. He has eight tackles for losses and 19 QB hits. It hasn’t been pretty.
Conversely, Taco Charlton joined the team off waivers two games ago. While he can’t obviously put up the quantitative numbers that Harris has they are not far off and that is really sad. For Harris.
Charlton has played two games and one of those, against Dallas, was not as a full-time player. He has registered eight tackles, five of which were solo, two tackles for losses, and three quarterback hits. In addition, he is one sack behind Harris with two. Two sacks in two games with the Dolphins.
Harris is showing that he isn’t the answer. Whether his problems are mental or physical or something else isn’t known but clearly he isn’t taking the next step. It is unclear who opted to draft Harris over anyone that was on the board, including Charlton but there had been rumblings at the time that it may have been Grier who wanted him. If it was, it doesn’t provide much faith in next years draft.
By no means does this mean that Charlton is a long-term answer but I think it does show that Harris is a bust.