After four weeks Davon Godchaux in play for Miami Dolphins MVP
The Miami Dolphins are 0-4 and have been blown out in every game this season. The defense is bad and the offense is worse.
Four weeks into this new regime of Brian Flores and other New England coaching tree cast-offs we still don’t know exactly what this team is or will become. What we do know is that while there have been some signs of improvement from week to week, there is still a very long way to go.
Typically, it would be easy to pick someone or a couple of someones who stand out as MVP’s. Leaders on the field, off the field, in the locker room, or simply by outstanding play. This year it isn’t quite that easy.
The Dolphin’s poor play on the field is masked by some good individual performances but even those players are often masked by small sample sizes of contributions. For example, if a defensive player only plays a few plays a game and isn’t targeted they get a better grade than say a full-time starter who gets picked on but plays well.
Not that it really matters at this point because finding someone who stands out is far from easy on this team. In reality, the MVP may very well be Chris Grier who has taken a hard-line approach to fix the roster. His trades have set the Dolphins up for future draft picks and his releases have given the Dolphins a lot of future cap space. The question is can he do anything with it.
Sticking with the players, there is one guy that stands out has having a very good season thus far. That would be Davon Godchaux.
Godchaux is playing very good football at this point. He is making plays at the point of attack and he is getting movement up-field. I don’t get into PFF type rankings and am more old-school tape and eyeball kind of guy and Godchaux passes those two tests.
He is becoming someone that the team can build around or at the absolute least be a player that will be a part of this rebuild.