The ideal prospect for the Miami Dolphins is Jerry Jeudy, not Tua
The Miami Dolphins may have the top overall selection in the 2020 draft. While Tua Tagovaiola is seen as ideal, the Dolphins should look at Jerry Jeudy.
The Miami Dolphins have been historically awful this year en route to an 0-4 start. The Dolphins are currently on pace for the third overall pick behind the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets, due to record versus divisional opponents, but have a real good shot at the top overall pick.
Most fans and analysts view Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the top quarterback and the best player for the Miami Dolphins, but I believe that if the Dolphins truly care about their future they should target another Alabama player.
The other Alabama player? Junior wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Jeudy is the top overall player on Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller’s draft board, over teammate Taugovila.
According to ESPN, Jeudy has posted 36 receptions, 488 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns all while averaging a whopping 12.3 yards per reception.
Luke Easterling of Draftwire offers this outlook on Jeudy at the next level.
"Listed at 6-1, 192 pounds, there are no size concerns with Jeudy. His complete skill set checks every box pro teams want out of a true No. 1 receiver, and he still hasn’t even scratched the surface of his potential."
Hear me out, Tagovailoa has the potential to become an absolute phenom as a quarterback in the pro game. With his elite accuracy, athleticism, arm strength and high football IQ, he seems built for the pro game.
Now you may ask, “why pass on a guy you project as an elite prospect?” The answer is simple. I believe in his career, but I believe in the future of the Dolphins and the opportunity to fill the roster with more talent.
If Taugovila is the superstar that he’s bound to be then his market should be plentiful and this could mean more picks to improve a rather depleted Dolphins roster. This Dolphins team also does not have the offensive line built to keep a quarterback upright.
Instead, why not trade out of the first pick down to the third pick which would give the Dolphins extra draft capital and a chance at an elite wide receiver prospect in Jeudy.
If the Dolphins draft and sign quality offensive lineman and can actually protect quarterback Josh Rosen imagine the damage he can do with Jeudy and current Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams? This team won’t be in a position to contend, but they would surely score more than 26-points through four games.
The Dolphins have a lot of holes to fill for the 2020-2021 NFL season, but if this team wants a chance to contend for the future its top target should be Jeudy and not Tagovailoa.