Miami Dolphins bye week history as they get back to work
The Miami Dolphins bye-week is over and it’s time to get back to work. Miami has had success after the bye week but this year could be different.
Traditionally having an extra week to prepare for a team has gone well for teams. Since 2014, the Miami Dolphins are 3-2 so it is not a given that teams will win after their bye week.
Last year Miami lost to the Colts out of the bye week. Since 2014 they are 3-2.
Brad Perniciaro of Cheatsheetwarroom.com posted analytics for the NFL and the leagues bye-weeks that bring some of this into focus. He has a list of each teams win/loss record after a bye week since 2014.
The Dolphins will play the winless Washington Redskins next week and will try to improve to 4-2 after a bye. Miami has lost to the Packers and Colts while beating the Jets, Titans, and Chargers. The Chargers game came in week two of the season after the Dolphins and Buccaneers week one game was rescheduled after a hurricane.
It is always easy to look at the games that Miami has to play out of their bye but they also have to play teams coming off their own. This year Miami will face the Bills after their bye week and will face the Steelers after their bye week.
Miami is 2-3 against teams that are coming out of their bye week since 2014 according to Perniciaro. Miami has lost to the Lions twice and the Bills once. They have beaten the Falcons and Bears.
As for the Redskins, they have lost six games to teams coming off a bye week and have only won twice. That is a good omen for the Dolphins who are looking for their first win of the season or a bad one if you are a fan of losing for the number one pick.
