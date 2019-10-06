Miami Dolphins have a lot of work to do ahead of Washington
The Miami Dolphins are not playing today but that doesn’t mean they don’t have work to do. Miami faces the Redskins next weekend.
From offensive line improvements to defensive secondary concerns, the Miami Dolphins have their hands full with getting this team ready to win their first game of the season.
Many fans are hoping that first win doesn’t come until later in the season when they have a winless cushion against other teams in the campaign to “Tank for Tua”. Others want it out of the way with no concerns over an 0-16 season.
The Dolphins play the Redskins, Bengals, and the Jets twice this season. All three of them are winless but it is Washington that will be first up in the Dolphins effort to get a “W” in the left column.
Miami’s offensive line has been getting better but they are far from good right now. After four weeks and several shuffles of personnel, the Dolphins may have at least found a guard suitable to start. Evan Broehm played last week and did well. He is a tough lineman with a lot of potential. If he can work out and Michael Dieter continues to improve, the Dolphins may have something. The same can’t be said at right tackle where there has been a turnstile. Left tackle was supposed to be Jesse Davis’ spot but injury took him out. The Dolphins should see him back next week after a good two weeks to heal.
In the secondary, Miami doesn’t have many answers. Jomal Wiltz was injured and while any starter being lost by injury is typically a blow, it really was the development that Wiltz lost. He would be starting on most NFL teams and that is o.k. if he continues to grow.
The same can not be said about Eric Rowe who has not had a good first quarter of the season. The veteran corner has been beaten, flagged, missed tackles, being out of position, and occasionally makes a tackle but overall his performance has shown more of why the Patriots let him leave.
Coaching is also a problem and Miami must find a way to make positive half-time adjustments. Aside from week one, the Dolphins have been in every game this year at the half. Through most of the third quarter, Miami keeps it relatively within reach but by the end of three and into the fourth, they fall apart. This has to change.
Whether you want Miami to win or shamefully hope they lose to the Redskins, the progress of this team for the future will be dependant on whether or not they can win ball games.