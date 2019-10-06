Miami Dolphins have a strong presence in Bahamas relief
The Miami Dolphins have a strong fan base in the Bahamas and now many in the organization are in the island nation helping with the relief efforts.
When Hurricane Dorian headed towards the U.S. coast, it decided to sit over top the Bahamas for what seemed like eternity. The system stalled over the island chain and obliterated communities. the Miami Dolphins are helping clean that up.
According to a friend of mine, and our longest tenured contributor Dale-Paul Jordan, the islands are a mess. He and his family are doing as well as can be expected. Power returned for them last week and schools are back open. That is great news as the community continues to rebuild. Jordan said that Abaco is “gone” and Freeport is “under construction”. The important thing here is that loss of life was not as bad as it could have been.
As Jordan said, “Torn but not broken”.
The Dolphins have spent a lot of time there this week delivering supplies and helping where they can. In a video posted by the team earlier this week, Nat Moore was seen talking with members of the community and said simply, “we are here to help, tell us what you want us to do”.
This is the mindset of the Dolphins when it comes to community assistance. Whether at home or anywhere else, the Dolphins go far beyond any other NFL team with community work and while some will argue that the Bahamas is not “community”, most in South Florida would laugh that off.
Once again the Dolphins have taken steps to help rebuild a country. They have helped in Puerto Rico and other countries who have been hit hard by natural disasters. Miami continues to be a beacon of hope for those in need both in Miami and in the neighboring Caribbean community.