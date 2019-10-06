NFL’s winless and unbeaten week five schedule for Dolphins fans
The NFL is celebrating its 100th season so you can expect them to have at least one team go 16-0 in the regular season!
This year marks the 100th season for the NFL and there are a lot of teams that are currently winless and three teams that are unbeaten. The champagne is chilled and waiting to be uncorked when the last unbeaten team loses. It is going to be awhile, if at all.
As I age I realize that the world is full of conspiracies. Maybe it’s my growing senility but something this year screams that the NFL is ready to make, oh I don’t know, the Patriots the next undefeated team in the league. The non-conspiracy part of my brain smacks the other side often, luckily I’m a Miami Dolphins fan and can take the self-abuse.
This week, as mentioned, three teams enter with perfect 4-0 records. The Patriots, the Chiefs, and the 49’ers who have a 3-0 record. On the other side of that coin, the Bengals, Jets, Broncos, Cardinals, and Redskins play today with an unblemished losing record. Here is a look at how this all could change today.
The Winless
Jets at Eagles: The Jets fans have been talking a lot on social media this week about how well they match-up against the Eagles. I’m not sure I have any clue as to what they are talking about. The Jets don’t match well with anyone. This game should put Adam Gase at 0-5 in New York.
Cardinals at Bengals: After today, one less team will be winless and frankly I’m not sure which one of these two teams has the will and drive to make that happen. The Bengals are playing at home which could make for a hostile environment, for the Bengals.
Patriots at Redskins: The Redsksin are going to start Colt McCoy at quarterback for the first time this year setting up a Dwayne Haskins first official start game next week against the Dolphins. To think the NFL thinks Miami is trying to tank.
Broncos at Chargers: The Broncos are bad and the Chargers are pretty good. Los Angeles would like nothing more than to hear the refs get their names right this week and a beat down of a divisional rival.
One game cushion games
If the Dolphins win a game this year they will need other teams to win more than one game if they hope to have that first pick in the draft. Through four weeks of the season, only the Falcons and Steelers have one win this year the rest have two or more.
Ravens at Steelers: The Ravens beat down Miami in week one and now fans can hope that week five will deliver a similar beating of the Steelers. More than just a top spot in the draft is at stake here. The Dolphins, of course, own the Steelers first-round pick in 2020.
Falcons at Houston: The Falcons are a very bad football team that was supposed to be good. The Texans are a good football team that is not playing up to the expectations. It’s unlikely that the Texans lose to the Falcons as they are getting better and the Falcons are not.
Champaign games
Colts at Chiefs: It was supposed to be a good early game of the season with Andrew Luck vs. Patrick Mahomes. Luck retired and the Colts are 2-2 hoping not to let the season fall apart. Chiefs, on the other hand, should be able to handle this one pretty easily.
Browns at 49’ers: The 49’ers have never lost with Jimmy Garroppolo at quarterback. I think. Regardless the Browns are this years media darling but they are another loss or two from becoming the side joke to the entire season. It isn’t going to be easy for the Browns but then again, nothing ever is for that city.