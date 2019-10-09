Miami Dolphins name Josh Rosen starting QB for the rest of 2019
The Miami Dolphins who sit at 0-4 are making quarterback Josh Rosen their quarterback the rest of the year.
According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins have named Josh Rosen the starting quarterback for the rest of the 2019 season. Of course that is if the offensive line can keep him healthy.
Miami, who traded a late 2nd round draft pick last April to Arizona for Rosen, started the season with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm. Fitzpatrick led the team to a total of 13 points in the first two games before Rosen took over.
In a season of evaluation, starting Rosen the rest of the year makes sense. Miami has to know what Rosen can develop into under this system, or see if he is not the future. Success and growth could allow the Dolphins to use their bevy of draft picks to fill other areas of need.
So far Miami doesn’t have much to go on with Rosen. He hasn’t led the offense to much in the way of points but there are so many other issues on that side of the ball, specifically the offensive line. Now, Rosen won’t have to worry if he will be replaced by Fitzpatrick.
The news of Rosen being the starter isn’t Earth shattering and it really doesn’t preclude the team from drafting a QB in the 2020 draft, something that many fully expect to happen with their first of three first round picks.
Of course Rosen can be the one that decides the future of Miami’s QB plans. If he can lead the team to victories, then Miami won’t be sitting with the first overall pick and Rosen will prove that he can lead the team. On the other hand, if Rosen fails and Miami lands in position to draft a top signal caller, his lack of production offensively will solidify that.