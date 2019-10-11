Miami Dolphins should win the battle of the winless on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins and the Washington Redskins enter this week’s game winless and the Dolphins should have the upper hand.
For the Miami Dolphins winning could very well take them out of the running for Tua Tagovailoa but winning will also send a message to next year’s free-agent players. That message? Simply put, “We are not tanking”.
On paper, it is difficult to tell which of these two teams is better. The Dolphins are younger and while they are not playing good football the Redskins are from playing well either. The reality is both teams are bad.
Washington will enter the game with a small quarterback controversy. Will it be Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, or Colt McCoy? The odds on favorite is Keenum this week but new interim head coach Bill Callahan could very well go with Haskins despite the fact he says he isn’t planning to start him just yet.
The Dolphins have to be ready for whoever starts at the position and they should win the game. This is an important test for Josh Rosen. Rosen has played just o.k. at best but a lot of his problems are not his own. Poor line play and dropped passes have kept points off the board. This week, he needs to punch it into the endzone.
Defensively the Dolphins should be able to handle the Redskins offense which has not been very good. The Dolphins have played well for the first three quarters in every game this year except week one. They have held opponents to less than 20 points through the first half, often less than 15. The problem lies in the 4th quarter where they are simply beat down and worn out. The offense doesn’t help them as they can’t consistently maintain drives in the 2nd half.
At some point, this will start to turn around and this weekend should give the Dolphins their best chance to do just that.