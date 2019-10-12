Brian Flores indirectly asked about tanking, declines to answer, sort of
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has had a lot on his plate to digest since becoming the teams head coach and tanking is one he would like to not talk about.
Brian Flores spoke with the media on the 11th and the last question he answered was more or less about this weeks game against the Washington Redskins and how the team would play them. Indirectly, the question posed seemed more about “tanking”.
The question was simple but it left a lot of open area as to whether the Dolphins were going to try and lose. Maybe I’m reading too much into it but if there is one thing that continues to impress about Flores, he doesn’t answer questions he doesn’t want to.
When asked about conversations with Chris Grier and Stephen Ross regarding the approach to this weeks game, Flores pretty much shut down any attempt to get a soundbite. To be honest, the question comes across as one that is asking if the Dolphins have had discussions about throwing the game in an effot to continue their “pursuit” of Tua Tagovailoa.
Flores answered the question by saying that conversations within the office are internal. He said that his conversations with Grier are daily and they discuss the team and how they can improve and get better. He said they are internal discussions and will remain that way.
Washington is entering the game winless just like the Dolphins. Daniel Snyder, the owner of the Redskins fired Jay Gruen on Monday and Bill Callahan will ride the rest of the season as interim HC. Many want to know if the Dolphins are going to “let” the Skins beat them to stay winless in an effort to keep their hopes alive for a number one overall draft pick in 2020.
Flores has stated before that he hates the idea of tanking and that he would never do that. Players have come out this week and have sent the same message to fans, “we are trying to win”. Whether they are trying or not, the Dolphins need to have a good game regardless of whether it hurts their shot at Tua.