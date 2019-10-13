Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores says Rosen still starter
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins head coach was not thrilled about the outcome of today’s game. Not a bit but one thing is clear. Josh Rosen is the starter.
It didn’t take long for Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to be asked about the immediate future of Josh Rosen. It was a pretty quick answer.
After the third quarter of today’s loss to the Washington Redskins, Brian Flores approached Josh Rosen and told him that he was making a change and that Ryan Fitzpatrick would be the quarterback when the 4th quarter began.
Rosen was pulled because Flores believed that the team needed a spark. Down 17-3 at the end of the third quarter, he was the one who made the decision and he is the one to pull Rosen aside to let him know.
Rosen said that he was disappointed that he was pulled but understood the reason and cited that he wasn’t playing well. He wasn’t. The Dolphins couldn’t mount anything but the Redskins defense was wearing down in the second half and you could tell Miami recognized it.
When asked after the game, Flores made no qualms about who is starting quarterback would be next week but he didn’t say that Rosen was a lock to be the starter the rest of the year like he did a week ago but no one really pressed him on that issue. The question posed was did he still hold the same feeling and Flores simply said that Rosen was still the starter.
The move to Fitzpatrick made sense and almost paid off for the Dolphins who scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and came within one play of a win. Opting for a two-point conversion rather than a game-tying extra point.
Next week the Dolphins will face the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium and it will be a tough game for the Dolphins offensively. It will be Josh Rosen’s toughest opponent defensively this year.