Former Miami Dolphins make week seven NFL headlines
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and some of their former quarterbacks are making the headlines around the league as the NFL enters week 17.
The NFL is getting its share of former Miami Dolphins quarterbacks this week as three have made headlines this week and even in Miami there is some new controversy.
It was reported earlier this week that the Dolphins would switch from Josh Rosen to Ryan Fitzpatrick this week even though Brian Flores said that Josh Rosen was his starter as late as his post-game press conference on Sunday. Outside of Miami, it has been former players making the news.
For starters, tonight it is now Matt Moore front and center after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down in quarter two of Thursday Night Football with a knee injury. It is unclear how serious the injury is but he will not return tonight.
Moore was the Dolphins starter in 2016 after Ryan Tannehill was injured late in the season. He was the last quarterback to start for the Dolphins in a post-season game. This off-season he began work with the Dolphins as a scout before joining the Chiefs after they lost another former Dolphins QB, Chad Henne, for the season.
Ryan Tannehill also made news this week as the Titans announced that Tannehill will start this week for the Titans when they hots the Los Angeles Chargers. Tannehill was traded to the Titans this past off-season and will make his first start for the Titans.
Also this week, former Dolphins QB Brock Osweiler announced that he will be retiring from the NFL. Drafted in 2012, Osweiler was once considered a top league prospect. He signed a $75 million free agent contract with the Texans but was traded a year later to the Browns who released him before the season was over. He would land back with the Broncos for the rest of 2017 before joining the Dolphins in 2018.
In Miami, Osweiler was one and done and announced his retirement this week.