Midseason potential Miami Dolphins draft prospect profile: Jacob Eason
In our continuing series on the top draft-eligible quarterbacks, today we examine University of Washington QB Jacob Eason.
In our last installment of “Midseason QB profile” we looked over LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. If you missed it, feel free to click on the link below to see it.
Today we move on to one of the two highly touted quarterbacks from the PAC-12 conference.
Jacob Eason, University of Washington
2019 Stats: 157-233, 67.4% completion pct, 1981 yards, 16 TDs, 3 INTs
After starting his freshman year for the Georgia Bulldogs, Eason was beat out for the starting job in 2017 by Jacob Fromm. Eason then sat out 2018 with the
Huskies; due to NCAA transfer rules.
There is no doubting that Jacob Eason has an NFL arm but he’s can be quite inconsistent on a weekly basis. One week he will complete 44% of his passes like he did against Stanford and the next week light it up against a great Oregon defense.
Since this is only his second year starting, he’s still considered an ascending talent at the position (which is both a positive and a negative).
Now we come to the 6-foot, 6-inch “elephant in the room. Some experts believe that Eason may be ‘too tall’ for the position.
With the recent failures of QBs like Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch there are many who are casting the same doubt on tall QBs that are facing ones six feet and under.
The only quarterback that measured in at 6’6”, or taller, and had success in the NFL is former Baltimore Ravens QB Joe Flacco. (And, outside of one Super Bowl run, there are some that would even question whether Flacco was a ‘success’.
In the end, it’s likely that Eason will be drafted higher than his skills/resume deserve. Deserving of a second or third round selection, it would surprise no one if Eason is drafted in the top 10 of the 2020 NFL draft. Hopefully, the Dolphins won’t be the one to make that mistake.