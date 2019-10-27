Chase Young is not a bad consolation prize for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are going to have a lot of options come April when the 2020 NFL Draft kicks-off and OSU edge rusher Chase Young is making his case.
If you are not a college football watcher you may only know the name Chase Young, but if you are a Miami Dolphins fan, you may want to start watching some of those Ohio State Buckeye games. This kid is incredible.
Chase Young is the nation’s best edge rusher and it isn’t close. He has around 13.5 sacks so far this year and still has four games to go. Against Wisconsin on Saturday, Young logged in four sacks.
It’s not just a “this” year thing either. In 2018, Young posted 10.5 sacks on the season and has become a lot better this year. Some believe that he is more rounded than Myles Garrett who was the top edge rusher in the 2017 draft. He was taken number one overall by the Browns.
For the Dolphins it is a matter of draft slotting. If they are sitting at number one overall, Tua Tagovailoa will be the only name mentioned but if Miami falls out of that top spot they will have the shot at Young and that is not a bad consolation prize.
While Tua is the big name that most fans want, the Dolphins very well could walk out of the draft with Chase Young and Justin Herbert, or Jake Fromm, or Joe Burrow. Burrow is climbing the ladder quickly and already is considered the number two or three QB in this class.
If Miami doesn’t land Tua, fans are not going to be happy but if they land Young, who fills a major need on the Dolphins defense, they may have an easier time forgetting about what they lost, especially if they land one of those other top QB’s with their 2nd pick in round one.