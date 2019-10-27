The Miami Dolphins and other week 8 NFL games to watch
By George Keim
Miami Dolphins fans have this Sunday off as they play Monday night, so the focus will be on teams whose draft picks we currently hold.
When Sunday kicks off without the Miami Dolphins the focus can turn to watch games that have some interest for Dolphins fans.
Sunday – 1:00 pm – Cincinnati Bengals (0-7) at Los Angeles Rams (4-3)
The Cincinnati Bengals have presented themselves as the Dolphins top competition for the overall #1 pick. The Bengals seem to be competitive in most of their games but always seem to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. This week the Bengals will travel to London to take on the up and down Rams. Like a lot of Super Bowl losers (see Atlanta Falcons) the Rams seem to be suffering the proverbial Super Bowl loser hangover.
Some weeks they look great but then others not so much. This feels like a “get things right” type of game for the Rams. Goff, Gurley and company should have their way with Cincinnati’s defense and should light the lamp multiple times. Newly acquired Jalen Ramsey will look to feast on Andy Dalton who’s thrown 8 picks already this season. The Bengals are a mess and nothing changes here. This game is a route. Los Angeles Rams 34 – Cincinnati Bengals 13
Sunday – 1:00 pm – Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1) at New Orleans Saints (6-1)
Week 8 could mark the return of future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees to the Saints lineup although Sean Payton has been silent on this decision. The question may be, do they really need him at this point? Teddy Bridgewater has filled in fantastically since week 2 when Brees went down due to injury. Bridgewater led the Saints to a road victory in Chicago last week against a normally very stout Bears defense. Because of that, the 2nd round pick the Dolphins own is now sitting at #62 overall.
Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray is starting to find his feet under him and has the Cardinals sitting at .500. Murray has been adequate throwing the ball as well as making plays with his feet when they present themselves. The Cardinals seem to be on the right track overall though as they have also found another weapon in rookie running back Chase Edmonds. Winning in New Orleans against one of the NFL’s best teams though is a tall feat for the rookies. Look for this one to get ugly at the end. With or without Drew Brees the Saints roll in this one. New Orleans Saints 37 – Arizona 10
Sunday – 4:25 pm – Oakland Raiders (3-3) at Houston Texans (4-3)
The Houston Texans should be better than 4 and 3. They are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. After their week 7 loss to the Colts the first-round pick the Dolphins currently hold improved from #25 to #22 overall. A trend fans hope continues. The Raiders make the trip to Houston this week for an important game for both teams. The Raiders have been somewhat of a surprise, but like many teams in the National Football League, consistency isn’t their strong suit.
The Raiders are coming off a 42 to 24 throttling given to them by the Packers. Aaron Rodgers had a career day throwing for 429 yards and 5 touchdowns. Deshaun Watson must be salivating at the chance to throw against the Raiders. The Raiders were also productive on offense as Derek Carr threw for just under 300 yards while rookie Josh Jacobs added another 124 on the ground. Unfortunately for the Raiders and Dolphins fans, Oakland is in for another long day. The Texans right the ship here albeit in a close game. Houston Texans 27 – Oakland Raiders 21
Monday – 8:20 pm – Miami Dolphins (0-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4)
My how these two storied franchises have fallen. Both team’s ineptness will be on display for all to see in the national TV game Monday night. The Miami Dolphins come into this one riding a 6 game losing streak. Although, last week the Dolphins showed some glimpses of a pulse as they went into Buffalo and gave the Bills a competitive game. The Dolphins actually held the lead later in the game as they ran their first offensive plays of the season while holding a lead. The offensive line has improved and quicker decision making of Ryan Fitzpatrick makes the Dolphins offense resemble a Division 1 college program. For the tank crowd, if there was a game to win this season, this is the one.
The Dolphins currently hold the Steelers first-round pick which currently sits at #10 overall. So a win against the Steelers would actually help increase the value of that pick while not hurting the Dolphins current pick as much. Unfortunately for the Dolphins and their fans, it’s not going to happen. The Steelers are at home, rested and have had two weeks to game plan for this game. A win puts the Steelers one game below .500 and theoretically back in the race for the AFC Central division. The Steelers handle their business but again the Dolphins will make it a game. Pittsburgh Steelers 20 – Miami Dolphins 13
Week 8 looks again to be a disappointing one for the Dolphins and their fans. Outside of remaining competitive for the #1 overall pick, the rest of their draft capital looks to depreciate. But, there is still a lot of football left to be played.