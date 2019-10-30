Miami Dolphins release Isaiah Ford claim waived cornerback
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have made a couple of moves today that on the surface may not seem like a big deal but the loss of a wide-receiver is a bit surprising.
Today the Miami Dolphins announced that they have waived wide-receiver Isaiah Ford and claimed Ken Crawley off waivers.
The move brings yet another cornerback to the Dolphins who traded for Aqib Talib on Tuesday and claimed Xavier Crawford off waivers. A week ago they added Ryan Lewis who played corner for the Bills.
Miami is trying to find pieces to the secondary who have been battered and lost Xavien Howard for the season when he was placed on IR Tuesday. Miami released tight-end Nick O’Leary to make room for Crawford and today released Isaiah Ford to make room for Crawley.
Crawley entered the league with the Saints in 2016 and has 23 starts in his three seasons. He has 31 passes defended and one interception in his career. He appeared in only one game this year before being waived this week.
Ford was a guy that Dolphins fans rooted for. He was the 7th round underdog who got a bad break his rookie year when he spent the season on injured reserve. This year he saw a total of six targets, catching two passes. He has two catches in four-game appearances.
If Ford clears waivers it is likely that he will be brought back to the practice squad provided Miami doesn’ fill the entire PS with corners. The Dolphins are hurting at corner with several banged up. The loss of Howard especially hurts as the team tries to win their first game.
This week the Dolphins will host the Jets as Adam Gase makes his first return to Miami after being released from his job after last season.