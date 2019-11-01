Miami Dolphins fans need to check out FOCO’s Hoodeez
Now that Halloween has come and gone, we’re staring winter right in the face. But don’t let the cold keep you from displaying your Miami Dolphins fandom.
Instead, check out FOCO’s cold weather go-to.
The Hoodeez.
And while you’re at it, you might want to know that we’ve got an exclusive promo code for you! Just use the code FanSided10 at checkout to save 10% on all your purchases for the entire month of November.
Reversible Hoodeez – $65
Imagine your favorite blanket and your favorite hooded sweatshirt merged. That’s what these reversible hoodeez are like. Trust me. FOCO was nice enough to send me one and it’s made leaving the house way more difficult. Nothing is as comfortable as this thing.
As mentioned, it is reversible, so you have two different options. But both of them are incredibly soft. So it’s just a preference thing.
Seriously, these things are awesome. They’d make a great holiday gift, but make sure you don’t try it on before you wrap it up – because you’ll end up keeping it.
Features
- Dual team-colored design with bold team logo display on front so everyone knows who you’re rooting for on gameday
- Miniature logo on bottom left of front for added team spirit
- Side seam pockets to store some extra fandom
- Team-colored hood so you can block the wind, and the haters
- Reverse side features all-over super soft material so you can enjoy MVP relaxation while you watch the game
- Embroidered team logo patch on left chest of reverse side so you can rep the team no matter how you wear it
- Split hem
- Unisex
- One size fits all, making it perfect for literally any fan
But that’s not all FOCO has to offer this winter. They’ve got a huge selection of things like team pajamas for the entire family and Blue Tooth light up sweaters and light up beanies.
There’s something for every fan. So don’t wait. Head on over to FOCO now and use our code FanSided10 to save 10% on any purchase in the month of November.
Don’t be cold. Be comfortable!