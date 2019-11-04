Miami Dolphins move up in the AFC East as we recap the weekend
By Brian Miller
The AFC East isn’t exactly up for grabs right now but for the Miami Dolphins, the basement of the division isn’t theirs alone.
Week nine of the NFL season is in the books and there was a big change in the AFC East. Not at the top but at the bottom.
With eight games left in the season, the standings are going to change, in every division. In the AFC East, a change has finally happened that moved the Dolphins North on the ladder.
NY Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins entered the week with no wins and not likely to win anytime soon. In New York, Daily News Jets beat writer Manish Mehta said today’s game was one that the Jets should win easily but if they didn’t, there are big problems. They didn’t. There must be big problems.
The Dolphins are now tied with the Jets for the worst record in the division but the good news is that, at least for now, the Dolphins own the head to head tie-breaker and are no longer the dwellers in the basement.
That may not make a lot of fans happy but the fact that Miami was able to come back from an early 7-0 deficit to finally play a complete game and hold a lead was impressive given how much the team has been through this year.
Washington Redskins vs. Buffalo Bills
In Buffalo, the Bills kept the one-win Redskins from getting their second victory of the season. The Redskins started Dwayne Haskins and while he loses his first game he didn’t play entirely bad. Haskins was 15 of 22 with no interceptions and no touchdowns. He did lead the team to three field goals.
Buffalo’s Josh Allen had a rather average day. He was 14 of 20 for 160 yards and one touchdown as the Bills easily won 24-9.
New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens
The undefeated Patriots headed South to face the Ravens on Sunday Night Football and it didn’t quite go the way they had hoped. The Ravens offense was simply too much for the leagues top rated defense. Of course it was the first time this season that the Patriots faced a football team that actually knows how to score points.
With the loss the Patriots still remain in first place with a two-game lead over the Bills. The loss however should provide a blueprint for other teams heading down the stretch.