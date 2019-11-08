Miami Dolphins release defensive tackle Robert Nkemdichi
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins decided this week that Robert Nkemdichi did not have what it takes to stick around on the roster as they released the veteran.
Robert Nkemdichi, a former first-round draft pick of the Cardinals, was picked up off waivers earlier this year when the Cardinals finally opted to release their former prospect. Now he is a free agent.
After being released for the second time this year, Nkemdichi cleared waivers and can now sign with anyone who will have him. There was some speculation that Nkemdichi was having some issues with tardiness but head coach Brian Flores called those rumors false.
Flores said he liked the player and wished him the best but that they needed the roster spot. In his place, the Dolphins added cornerback Marcus Sherels and also added running back De’Lance Turner.
The Dolphins this week lost Preston Williams to season ending injured reserve and also lost Mark Walton for four games due to an NFL suspension. The team also claimed wideout Gary Jennings who was waived by the Seahawks this week. Add it all up and someone needed to go.
Nkemdichi lasted only two weeks in Miami and some believe that his presence in the locker room may have had something to do with it but the Dolphins are not saying. Unlike Adam Gase, Brian Flores doesn’t talk about his players to the media.
Sherels, a former returner for the Minnesota Vikings, had been with the Vikings since 2010 as an undrafted free agent. He will likely step into that role to some degree for the Dolphins.
Turner will add depth to a unit that will likely see more of Myles Gaskin and hopefully Patrick Laird. Fans have been waiting for Laird to see the playing field. Turner last played for the Ravens. He isn’t expected to have much more a depth role.