Miami Dolphins have two QB’s to consider after LSU victory over Alabama
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins are finally on the draft clock next April there will be two quarterbacks to consider depending on their draft spot.
On Saturday the two powerhouses of LSU and Alabama collided in a 2nd and 3rd ranked NCAA contest that delivered on the hype and the Miami Dolphins may now have a better idea of who should lead their team in the future.
Tua Tagovailoa started off shaky with a self-induced fumble from the LSU five-yard line and later through a really poor interception. All the while LSU’s Joe Burrow took his team up and down the field with near perfection making a big case for his draft status and the Heisman Trophy.
LSU jumped out to an early lead and then continued to increase it and Burrow looked as sharp as he has all season. He made plays with his arm, his pocket awareness, and his legs. He looked like a polished NFL ready quarterback with the intelligence to take the next step. By far, Burrow showed early why he is the better choice.
Of course, games don’t end in the first quarter or the first half. Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t giving up. Tua engineered the drives that were needed in the second half to game the game close. His throws were better and he showed why he was always in play for a big gain. His movement in the pocket was noticeably off as he returned from ankle surgery but his focus was clear.
In the 2nd half, Tua put the pressure on Burrow with four consecutive touchdown drives. It appeared that Alabama was going to come out with a big come from behind victory but each time Tua took his team down the field, Burrow responded with the same. The back and forth affair made the second half one of the best games in college this year.
When it was over, Miami Dolphins fans came away with two things. Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow. Both quarterbacks impressed on a day that both needed to play near-flawless football. Both gave teams a reason to draft them and Burrow showed why he deserves to be the second quarterback off the board next April.
Whether you like or dislike either QB is a matter of taste but they were both impressive making the debate that much harder between fans. The winner in all of this may be the Dolphins who likely will not draft first but should have a legit shot at whichever quarterback doesn’t end up with someone else.