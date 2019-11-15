Miami Dolphins to attend NFL’s Colin Kaepernick workout Saturday
By Brian Miller
The NFL wants former 49’ers QB Colin Kaepernick to show what he has for NFL teams and the Miami Dolphins will attend his workout Saturday.
Colin Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for a few years now and only those that think he is being railroaded really seems to care. The Miami Dolphins will show up on Saturday but don’t expect a signing unless the league promises Stephen Ross another Super Bowl.
Despite time, it is still difficult to see the Dolphins as a landing spot for the maligned QB. His Fidel Castro shirt alone would make him a target in the Cuban heavy South Florida community. Kaepernick is getting his time to show he can still play but will anyone really bite?
As of today, 24 teams have said they will attend but that is because the NFL is twisting the proverbial knife into their backs to make them. The other teams will either get on board or stay smart and stay away.
This workout is far from legit and likely part of some deal the league made with him to avoid another lawsuit. The reality is that coaches won’t be there, not ones that actually have implementations to make for Sunday’s game plan. General managers won’t be there as most will be attending college games doing, you know, real scouting.
That leaves coaches like Joe Philbin who will attend and Hue Jackson who will oversee the workouts. Stellar lineup to welcome him back no?
It is hard for me to fathom a team giving him a legit shot and if a team did, what kind of money would he be asking for? Hopefully someone will and he will get back in the league and all of this off-field stuff will go away. Frankly, I’m tired of hearing about him.
If there is a positive that came from his kneeling, it brought a larger focus on social awareness. It allowed others to take the reigns and do larger volumes of work in the community that really made a difference. Some, like the Miami Dolphins through the “Football Unite” program continues to make huge strides in the community. As much as I don’t care for Kaepernick, it is something that he helped bring into focus.