Colin Kaepernick workout changes because he can’t agree with the NFL
By Brian Miller
Colin Kaepernick will be working out for NFL teams today, at least some of them but there may be less than he expects after he changes venue.
A short while ago, the representatives for Colin Kaepernick released a statement on his behalf regarding today’s workout for NFL teams. Basically, the changed the location of the workout and the time because Kaepernick isn’t quite ready to play nice with the league.
The new workout which will begin in a about seven minutes (maybe) will be held at a location that will be released to NFL teams and media upon request. It isn’t clear anymore if the league will continue to twist the arms of teams to get them to attend. At last count 23 teams were expected to show up. That may not be the case now.
Part of the problem is that Kaepernick wanted an independent film group along with all media access to filming the workout. The NFL declined. The league wanted him to sign a waiver that addressed employment related issues but declined to accept an injury waiver form from Kaepernick’s group.
The message from the Kaepernick camp also calls into question the leagues “prior conduct” as it relates to Kaepernick.
Frankly, it is time for him to go away. He has worn out his welcome and when given another shot by the NFL to show he is ready, he wants the workout done on his terms which only further puts a wall between himself, the clubs, and the league itself.
Not that it really matters, the workout was likely a sham anyways to simply get him a workout and then move on from this entire episode that has been dragging for the last several years. Chances are, it won’t be over and done with today and any team that does decide to take a shot and sign him, may be in for more trouble than he is worth.