Miami Dolphins extend wide-receiver Allen Hurns through 2021
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins today have decided that wide-receiver Allen Hurns should be here longer inking him to an extension.
Allen Hurns joined the Miami Dolphins this past off-season and now he will be a part of the rebuild. The team announced today that they are keeping him on an extension through 2021.
Now the question is why?
The receiver has 13 receptions so far this year for 170 yards and one touchdown. He has started three games and is expected to start more with Preston Williams on the injured reserve list. Still, why are the Dolphins extending him now?
Without knowing the parameters of the extension it wouldn’t be smart to fully question or criticize the deal just yet. Honestly though it doesn’t make a lot of sense given the teams desire to rebuild.
One thing that does stand out about Hurns is that he has veteran leadership on his side and is well liked in the locker room. That is a big part of changing culture.
Hurns is solid and should see more production as the year continues. Earlier this year the Dolphins gave Jakeem Grant an extension as well.
In all likelihood there are few guarantees in the deal and as such there is no guarantee that he will see 2021 however the Dolphins have the cap space now and should be using it on players that they see as vital in this rebuild.
In 2020, the Dolphins are expected to have over $100 million in cap space and there has been a lot of speculation and rumor from local beat writers that the Dolphins will be aggressive and active in next years free agency period.
With Hurns and Grant now under contract through at least next year and DeVante Parker on the first year of his two year extension, the Dolphins are set up for next year.