Miami Dolphins hold thin top five draft pick but gap is small
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a very thin hold on a top five 2020 draft pick to the point one win could send them out of the top ten.
With most of the NFL’s week 11 games now completed we have a good idea of where the Miami Dolphins will stand heading into week 12 as it relates to the NFL draft’s first round. Currently, it is a thin hold on the 4th overall spot but it could change drastically with one more win.
Today’s loss to the Bills puts Miami at 2-8 tied with the New York Giants who had the week 11 off. The Redskins sit at number two and the hapless Bengals continue to bottom feed with a perfect 0-10 record after losing to the Raiders.
Without getting into strength of schedule scenarios, the Dolphins 4th pick could just as easily be the 10th overall pick. That is the difference between a win and a loss. It is the main reason so many fans are on board with losing. In a season that is not going to see the Dolphins in the post-season, draft position becomes important no matter who the target will be.
Six teams have three wins on the season. Arizona, Detroit, Atlanta, Denver, New York Jets, and Tampa Bay. Of those six, the Buccaneers have played well enough to win some of their games and likely won’t finish as low as they are.
Earlier today the Broncos had four shots into the end zone from the Vikings five-yard line to win the game but couldn’t get it done. With six weeks left in the season, wins are going to be critically costly for draft position.
The six teams that are at three wins are separated by four other teams who have four wins. The Browns, next weeks Dolphins opponent, the Bears, Chargers, and Jaguars. The Chargers play Monday night.
The Cardinals, Vikings, Chiefs, and Chargers all finish off the years bye-weeks in week 12. The Cardinals lost a close battle on Sunday and the Chargers will play tonight against the Chiefs. The Chargers currently sit at 4-6.