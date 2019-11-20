Miami Dolphins place Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain on injured reserve
By Brian Miller
On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins ended the season for Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones placing both on injured reserve after suffering injuries last week.
It is a good thing that the Miami Dolphins season has been over for a while and that expectations were not all that high. Losing CB Bobby McCain and safety Reshad Jones might have been a huge blow otherwise.
McCain suffered a shoulder injury last Sunday against the Bills. Jones, who has been injured the last few weeks returned to the lineup last Sunday after dealing with a chest injury. He has appeared in only four games this season.
In addition to both players being placed on IR, the Dolphins also placed receiver Gary Jennings on the injured reserve list. It was a busy medical day in South Florida for the Dolphins.
To fill the roster spots, the Dolphins activated rookie linebacker Andrew Van Winkle off the injured reserve list and signed defensive lineman Gerald Willis off the practice squad. Miami is also reportedly adding CB Adrian Colbert to the roster. They are set to sign him off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.
The loss of McCain will hurt as the Dolphins are going to be thin at the position with veteran leaders. Miami has played half of the season without Jones and have already put Xavien Howard on the injured reserve list. The Dolphins have been adding corner throughout the year.
McCain has fit in well with the current scheme being run and provided the Dolphins with a consistent starter and leader on the field.
Of the new addition, Van Ginkel will be interesting. He has a lot of potential but has yet to be able to show what he can do. He will likely get his feet wet on special teams.