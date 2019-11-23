Going to the Miami Dolphins game? Hit up this Browns tailgate if you are
By Brian Miller
This weekend the Miami Dolphins are playing in Cleveland and a big Browns tailgating event is opening up their tents for you.
Consider yourself invited! If you are heading to the Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns game this weekend then you need to head over to the Top Dawg Tailgate before the game kicks off.
Every stadium has tailgate parties and every stadium has local flavors and fair that is different from other stadiums and regions. Naturally.
Head to Miami for a Dolphins home game and you might find yourself looking at seafood being grilled up in the lots, head to Green Bay and you will find PacCheese and more. In New York, at a Jets game, you get to experience METLIFE TAKEOVER and watch the Jets fans at their own stadium watch in awe!
Cleveland is no different when it comes to locals joining together for beer and food before a game.
Top Dawg does it right. Last month they hosted a fundraiser called Mac for Mutts. The mac and cheese cook-off raised over $800.00 through donations and merchandise sales to help local pooches.
Eric Barr and Steve Bailey started the tailgate together after having tailgated for years together. Then came Dan and Diane Brezovec. Dan had purchased an ambulance and that was converted into a tailgate truck. Now they are a top-five recognized tailgate group by the Browns.
This weekend is the game before Thanksgiving so who knows what they will throw at the party. Honestly, I have no idea what the cost is or if there is one for the tailgate. But for Dolphins fans who may be venturing into enemy territory and want somewhere to go, this isn’t a bad option. You can visit them on Twitter or go to their Facebook page for more information and contact them if you are interested in attending.