NFL top 100 list has no credibility with Don Shula not the top coach
By Brian Miller
The NFL top 100 list named their top 12 running backs of all-time Friday night and then they named their first two of 10 head coaches. Don Shula wasn’t one of them.
Sorry, while it is clear that Don Shula will be listed as one of the top 10 coaches of all-time the fact that he was looked over as being named immediately as one of the top two makes the entire list of the NFL’s top position a sham.
The article that names the first two of the top ten coaches is written by Judy Batista and she isn’t clear on whether or not the names are official or here own speculation. In either case, they are wrong. (Yes I know I misspelled here name but she obviously is wrong too so does it matter?)
Paul Brown is the first coach named and frankly, there should be no argument from anyone on this. His coaching was legendary and his coaching tree was legendary. Seriously, how many coaches have a team named after him for crying out loud? A team that the Miami Dolphins will play this weekend.
The second coach named is Bill Belichick and here is where I have problems and take issue. First, Belichick is part of the broadcast that is bringing us the top whatever at each position. It is like a former player being voted into the Hall of Fame because he is now part of the media. I take exception with that, you listening Michael Irvin?
Secondly, Belichick is a cheater and has been fined for cheating, accused of cheating, has had draft picks stripped away from him for cheating, we can go on. His Super Bowl victories have even been tarnished by cheating scandals. I get that he will be on the top 10 list but number two?
Sorry, Don Shula is the winningest coach in NFL history. He is the only coach to take his team to an undefeated season, sorry Bill but you lost the Super Bowl. Shula coached with integrity and sportsmanship. There is no question that the top two coaches should have been and are, Brown and Shula. To name Belichick as a top-2 no-brain addition is simply a case of kissing his rear-end.