No snow in forecast for Miami Dolphins trip to Cleveland Sunday
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will face their first cold weather trip of the season and they really couldn’t get better weather in Cleveland this time of year.
On Sunday the Miami Dolphins will travel to the cold blustery Erie coast where the Browns call home. But it won’t be all that bad for the South Florida football team.
If you have never been to Cleveland, Oh. you may not understand how quickly the weather can change. Cold winds whip down from Canada across Lake Erie and for whatever reason they love to batter the E. 9th Street hill. A hill I climbed for many years.
Cleveland weather can be brutal and playing in Cleveland weather can be worse. This weekend it will be cold but the Dolphins are only going to have to deal with mildly cold weather. It might actually feel a bit warm for all those former New England coaches.
The predicted high for Sunday is 41 degrees and while yes, that is chilly, for Cleveland it’s like a mid-November heat wave. Still cold enough to keep my in-laws in their Cleveland suburb home and off the street.
The good news is there is no snow predictions. There is a 20% chance of precipitation but that would come in the form of rain at worse. Winds will be around 13 miles per hour and that is typical for this time of year. The stadium sits on the shores of the lake and the winds can be brutal but 13 shouldn’t be too bad.
Miami has six games remaining with four of those games on the road. Cleveland is likely to be the warmest of those road games. Miami will play back-to-back games in New York against the Jets and Giants and then wrap the season in New England. They get Philadelphia and Cincinnati at home.