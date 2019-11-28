Miami Dolphins 2019 Holiday Gift Guide
The holidays are here! Make sure you’ve got all the Miami Dolphins fans in your life covered. We’re here to help with this item showcase.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Miami Dolphins fans! But before you start chugging egg nog and filling up on cookies, you need to take care of your holiday shopping. But don’t worry, because we’ve compiled a list of some of the coolest items out there.
But before we get into it, check out some Black Friday deals from our friends at FOCO, BreakingT and Fanatics.
FOCO:
Save 40% on ALL BRXLZs items by using the code BRXLZ40 at checkout.
The following don’t need promo codes, as they’re already on sale.
- Save 50% on light up Christmas sweaters
- Save 30% on ALL in-stock bobbleheads
- Save 50% on women’s oversized comfy sweaters
- Save 33% on Fruit Flair short sleeve polos
- Save $10 on Reversible Big Logo Hoodeez
- Save $5 on Primetime Blast Socks
- Save $30 on ALL button-up shirts
BreakingT:
Save 35% sitewide on orders of $100+ by using the code BFSAVE35 at checkout.
Save 25% sitewide, no minimum purchase, by using the code BFSAVE25 at checkout.
Fanatics:
Save 30% sitewide and get a shipping discount by using the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.
Now, let’s get to the Holiday Gift Guide!
Miami Dolphins BRXLZ Stadium – $80
There’s no place like home.
Miami Dolphins Reversible Hoodeez – $65
Cozy up next to the fire with this reversible super-soft hoodeez.
Miami Dolphins Nike Sideline Performance T-Shirt – $34.99
A new t-shirt is always an appreciated gift. But a new Nike performance t-shirt is a great gift.
Miami Dolphins Nike Game Jersey – $99.99
Every fan loves getting a brand new jersey. Win the (holi)day with a gift like this.
Miami Dolphins New Era 9TWENTY Hat – $23.99
Make sure the fan in your life can support the home team from head to toe… literally.
Miami Dolphins Nike Performance Shorts – $44.99
A great look for the gym or for watching the game.
Miami Dolphins Nike Salute to Service 2019 Therma Hoodie – $99.99
The NFL does not profit from the sales of Salute to Service products. Charitable contributions are donated to the NFL’s military nonprofit partners.
Miami Dolphins NFL Pro Line Name & Number T-Shirt – $37.99
Hook up someone with a t-shirt that has their own name – or the name of their favorite player – on it.
Don Shula Autographed Riddell Mini-Helmet – $199.99
Go big or go home when it comes to gift giving this holiday season. Guaranteed authentic by Fanatics.
Miami Dolphins Nike Sideline Logo Performance Full-Zip Hoodie – $89.99
Don’t let cold weather slow down the fan in your life. Keep them warm with this hoodie.
That’s it for us. But remember, Fanatics has a massive inventory of items. So if you didn’t find the perfect gift here, you will there.
Happy Holidays, FanSiders!