Miami Dolphins fans Thanksgiving guide to watching the NFL today
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are spending their day with their families while getting ready for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Today, there are games.
Three games are on the slate for the NFL today but only one has any real interest for Miami Dolphins fans who may be draft pick watching.
With the annual Thanksgiving Day lineup, the NFL will have three games on the television today. Here is your Thanksgiving watch list.
12:30 Chicago at Detroit
The first game could be a real snooze-fest so the good news is that if your Thanksgiving dinner is going to be served mid-afternoon, your not missing anything! So enjoy your family time.
The Lions are who you should be rooting for today. The Bears are 5-6 and the Lions could challenge the Dolphins for a top-five draft pick as they sit at 3-7. The Lions are starting a rookie quarterback today so I wouldn’t expect much.
4:30: Buffalo at Dallas
This game actually could be fun to watch but it doesn’t hold any real interest for the Dolphins unless you simply want to tune in and watch the Bills hopefully get beat. The Bills are sitting pretty for a playoff spot but they have a small window and any loss this late in the year could hurt that chance. Today, losing would be nice.
8:20: New Orleans at Atlanta
The Saints should dominate this game but lately, they have not been playing good football on the defensive side of the ball. I’m not sure that Atlanta’s offense can keep it interesting.
This is the game to watch today as it holds the most implications for Miami. The Dolphins hold the Saints second-round draft pick which is looking like it will be absolutely a very late pick.
As for the Falcons, they enter the game 3-8. It would be nice to see them win today but I’m not holding my breath.