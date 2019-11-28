5 things I am ‘thankful’ for this Miami Dolphins season
As you all know, Thursday is “Thanksgiving Day” in the United States. While the Dolphins are in the midst of a terrible season overall, there are positive things as well worth celebrating.
It’s not always easy being a Dolphins fan. This season in particular, it’s hard to find the ‘positives’ in a 2-9 season. Add to that my self-proclaimed title of “Rational Phinatic” and I am often accused of being too negative/hard on the franchise.
With that said, and in the tradition of “giving thanks” for the blessings in our life, I decided to share some Dolphins-related things I am thankful for in 2019.
- I am thankful for head coach Brian Flores. While he appears to have fouled up the Minkah Fitzpatrick situation, he has overall been a success in his first season as the leader of the Dolphins franchise. He has brought leadership, motivation and discipline (among the least penalized teams in the NFL) to an organization that has lacked both in recent years.
- For the emergence of wide receiver Devante Parker. Parker went from a player that seemed an eyelash away from being cut to a #1 WR on this team. Has he figured out how to take care of his body or is his ‘injury luck’ just balancing out? Either way, I look forward to seeing what he can do the rest of this year and especially in 2020.
- I am thankful that the 31 other teams passed on wide receiver Preston Williams. He was a highly productive WR at Colorado State but his off-the-field problems caused him to go undrafted this past April. If those problems stay behind him, Williams should become an integral part of the passing game for years to come.
- I thank the Dallas Cowboys for releasing DE Taco Charlton; who was virtually invisible during his three seasons with Dallas. In his first 5 games with the Dolphins, Charlton posted a sack in four of those games and leads the team with four.
- Finally, I would like to thank the Houston Texans for giving up a “king’s ransom” (2 1st rounders and a 2nd) for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Seeing as Tunsil will be looking to be paid as the top left tackle in the game this offseason, he didn’t fit into Miami’s long-term plan.
Well there you have it. The top five things I am thankful for in the 2019 season. Who knows? Maybe a couple more surprises will arrive in time for Christmas.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING to all our readers!