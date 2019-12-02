Miami Dolphins extending safety/corner back Eric Rowe for 3 years
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins brought Eric Rowe in because he knows the system that Brian Flores wants to install, now he will be around to teach it.
Eric Rowe, according to Adam Schefter, is signing a three-year contract extension with the Miami Dolphins. After a slow start, he has earned the right to stick around.
Rowe spent time with the Patriots under Brian Flores so they both know each other well. He was signed as a free agent to compete for the corner spot opposite Xavien Howard but when injuries began to pile up in the secondary, Rowe stepped into the starter role.
Later he was moved back to safety and since that move, he has played well in his new role. Rowe was asked last week about how versatility is a key to playing in this defense and he simply said it isn’t for everyone but that he has embraced the opportunities.
Rowe’s new deal is reported to be $18 million over two seasons with $7 million guaranteed. It will not be a big cap hit and will likely be a team-friendly deal. This is what the Dolphins are likely going to start doing. With cap space available now and an expected $100 million-plus open next year, the Dolphins should start negotiating with players whose deals are going to expire or extend those whose value may rise in the near future.
Regardless the move is a smart one for the Dolphins and provides the team with a defender who has a lot of experience in this system that can help teach to the younger players as they learn the system and the various roles they are asked to play.