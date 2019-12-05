Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores watches “A lot” of film on players
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been turning over their roster all year with players off the street and practice squads, Brian Flores must have some say in that.
Brian Flores met with the media today and was asked about the players that were recently added to the roster. Players that have been cast-off of other teams. Players off the street and other team’s practice squads. Players many of us have never heard of.
"“I watch a lot” of film on all those guys before bringing them aboard. Says “I’ve looked at the (waiver) wire every day for the last 15 years. I just think that’s part of working in this league.” Says when he was in personnel he knew almost every name that pops up on waiver wire. – Via the PalmBeachPost"
This is something that Flores had to have learned from Bill Belichick. It is that minor attention to detail, that detail that takes you right up to the edge of “cheating”, o.k. sorry but if you have been reading this site for any length of time, I don’t give Belichick credit for much without reminding everyone that he cheats.
Flores has had his name thrown around in “Coach of the Year” conversations but l wouldn’t write that check just yet. The NFL isn’t going to give a 3-9 head coach or even a potential 7-9 head coach a season-ending award. Maybe an “atta-boy” and a pat on the back.
The fact that his name is being discussed at all is a testament to what he has done with this team and frankly, unless your name belongs to a certain local beat writer, you probably can clearly see that Flores and his staff are making positive strides towards the future.
Looking at the Dolphins roster and the moves that they have made it is good to know that Flores has seen them on tape before making a decision or rushing to the television to quickly throw some on. It is refreshing to see that level of preparedness compared to Adam Gase the last few years.
This may or may not ever translate into the Dolphins becoming relevant under Flores but the fact he has that focus and an ability to work with Chris Grier is a very good sign for the future of the team.