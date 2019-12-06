Miami Dolphins waive Prince and Reed as roster moves continue
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins seem to be turning over the roster yet again as the final four games of 2019 are waiting to be played out.
It appears that the Miami Dolphins are once again moving into an evaluation phase as the 2019 season winds down. Miami has made a lot of moves this week and it doesn’t appear that they are done.
In the last three days, the Dolphins have made several moves including the release of offensive lineman Chris Reed and rookie Isaiah Prince who was drafted in the fifth round last April. Prince was not able to get on the field this year and is developmental. He likely will be added to the practice squad after he clears waivers.
Miami has signed C/G Evan Brown off the Giants practice squad, claimed wide-out Mack Hollins off waivers from the Eagles, and receiver Trevor Davis off waivers from Oakland. They also added running back Zach Zenner off waivers from the Cardinal. Zenner will replace Kalen Ballage who was placed on injured reserve.
To make room for these additions, the Dolphins released CB Ken Crawley who has not been able to get healthy and back on the field. They also released offensive lineman Chris Reed who was a veteran free-agent addition last March. Reed was more of a depth player but didn’t contribute much in 2019.
The Dolphins also released safety Montre Hartage after signing him off the practice squad. He will likely return to that roster at some point along with Prince.
The Dolphins are not playing games when it comes to their roster. They are looking for players who contribute and continue to improve. Earlier this week Brian Flores told local media that he watches “a lot” of film on players and knows the players that he adds through that film work.
With four weeks left in the year, it will not be a surprise to see the Dolphins add more players to the roster to evaluate ahead of the 2020 season.