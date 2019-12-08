Miami Dolphins Brian Flores livid after PI booth reversal late in game
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may or may not have won today’s game had a pass interference penalty had not been called but Brian Flores was livid when it was.
On Sunday, Dolphins’ head coach Brian Flores showed more emotion on the team’s sideline than any other head coach since Tony Sparano fist-pumped field goals.
The play that caused Flores to lose his cool came on the final drive of the game. The Jets were driving when Miami’s defense forced a third and long. Sam Darnold’s pass fell incomplete and the teams lined up for a potential game-ending fourth down play. Then the refs blew the whistle and the play was sent for review.
With the game under two minutes, the booth called for the timeout to look at the play. To be fair it was a bang-bang type of play and as they slowed the play down there was some minute evidence that the Dolphins defender had arrived a bit too early. What the replay didn’t show was conclusive evidence that the receiver was turned or altered before the ball arrived.
The play was overturned but before it was announced, Brian Flores was blowing up on the sidelines. Ripping his headset off to yell at the closest ref. At times being pulled back by another member of the staff.
After the game ended, Flores sprinted to intercept the head referee to vent his frustration over the call that did, in fact, change the game’s outcome by giving the Jets a first down and allowing them to continue the drive.
As friends texted and Twitter lit up with talk of Flores’ outburst, I couldn’t help but smile knowing this was our head coach and that he wasn’t simply going to sit on the sideline and accept what was being thrown at him.