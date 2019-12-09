Miami Dolphins remain at the bottom in our weekly AFC East wrap-up
By Brian Miller
Week 13 is in the books for the AFC East and the Miami Dolphins are at the bottom after a late-game field-goal dropped them to 3-10.
The AFC East will enter the final three weeks with the Patriots still holding a grip on the top spot of the division. The question is can the Buffalo Bills rebound and make a push for that division title? We will soon find out.
Baltimore vs. Buffalo
The Bills lost a close game to the league’s best team on Sunday. The 24-17 win for the Ravens turned out to be a lot harder than they may have expected. The Bills defense is good and the fact they held the Ravens to 24 points is impressive.
In fact, the Bills gave up three points in quarter one and only seven points in each of the final three quarters. It was a tight game throughout. Unfortunately, the Bills needed this win to keep pace in the division and in the playoff chase. While they remain in a Wild Card spot, they have a game coming up against the Patriots that could impact their playoff hopes.
K.C. vs. New England
For three quarters the Patriots were held to just seven points and the Chiefs maintained a 16 point lead but in New England, it’s tough to keep the Patriots down. New England closed the gap by nine but it was bad calls by the referees and an ill-advised challenge by Bill Belichick that secured their loss.
On a fourth-quarter third down, Belichick challenged the spot of the forward progress that gave the Chiefs a first down. He lost the challenge and then spent another challenge on a turnover that he won a short few moments later. The problem was that he lost his first challenge and now had none remaining.
New England drove the field and Tom Brady threw what would have been a game-tying field goal but the receiver was ruled out of bounds at the three. Replay clearly showed he was not and it should have been a touchdown but Belichick couldn’t challenge and the Chiefs defense held the Patriots to three points, there only score in the fourth quarter.
The Patriots lost for the second time in a row and the first time at home in 21 games but they maintain a two-game lead in the AFC East because of the Bills loss.
Miami vs. New York
The Dolphins, as we have previously covered, took the Jets to the final second of the game and lost on a Jets field goal. Miami was the victim of a suspect pass interference call that was called after a booth review under two-minutes. It set up the Jets for their game-winning field goal.
With three games left the Jets now have five wins and are two games out of the basement while the Dolphins still sit at the bottom.