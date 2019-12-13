Miami Dolphins announce that they have extended DeVante Parker
By Brian Miller
In a world that moves quickly, the extension of DeVante Parker by the Miami Dolphins was one of the quickest from rumor to reality.
Literally we just posted that the Miami Dolphins and DeVante Parker were close to a new contract according to several media sources, now the Dolphins have announced that the deal is done.
Parker is now signed through the 2023 season and will be a big part of the Dolphins rebuilding plan. He has turned in his best professional season thus far in 2019 after banking on himself with a team-friendly prove-it deal last off-season. Now, he is getting paid for his performance and not just his potential.
Parker needs 118 yards in the final three games to eclipse the 1,000 yard mark for the first time in his career. According to those close to the organization, Parker has displayed a great work ethic this season and his coaching hasn’t been bad either.
Chad O’Shea’s first year with the Dolphins as OC may not be what everyone has hoped for but the former New England Patriot WR coach has done wonders with the receiving group in Miami. Parker has significantly improved.
If the numbers below are correct, the Dolphins got Parker for a very good price. The NFL is reporting now that the deal is four years, $40 million with an $8 million signing bonus and $21.5 million guaranteed.
Adam Beasley reported that the deal would count $8 and $10 million against the cap in base salary the next two years and have an out in 2021 for the Dolphins if they desired. Parker’s agent stressed that his client wanted to remain a Miami Dolphins and retire the same. He took a salary that cost the team $7 million this season and after the Dolphins spoke to him about removing the 5th year option.
Parker is the third core player to sign an extension under Chris Grier and Brian Flores. Jakeem Grant and Xavien Howard also signed extensions earlier this year.