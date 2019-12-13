Miami Dolphins negotiating a big contract with DeVante Parker per report
By Brian Miller
According to a report on Twitter, the Miami Dolphins have seen all they want to see from DeVante Parker and are exploring a new contract.
Prior to the 2019 season, the Miami Dolphins opted to not release or trade DeVante Parker but instead pulled the 5th year option and negotiated a two-year deal that was team-friendly. Parker bet on himself and it paid off this year.
Now, it appears that the Dolphins are ready to give Parker a lot of money to stick around. According to Tom Pelissero, the deal will come with a lot of guaranteed money and a hefty price tag.
The question now is simple, should the Dolphins wait until the 2020 season plays out some before extending Parker? He has been great this year but great enough to warrant a $40 million payday after four years of mediocrity?
Well, actually, yes.
The truth is that $40 million could be a bargain if Parker continues to play at this level. Most likely if the Dolphins waited until next year, that number could go significantly higher. Getting players under contract for the long term is important if that player is viewed as a significant part of the rebuild. Parker appears to be one of those players.
Miami is expected to have more than $100 million in cap space next season so getting a front-loaded deal with Parker would make sense if that is the route that they go. Front-loading the contract would keep Parker under the deal with a little cap hit in the future, that is if they are going to guarantee him a lot of money as Pelissero is reporting.
Parker stated prior to the year after signing his extension that he wants to remain in Miami and be a part of the rebuild. It appears he is going to get his chance.
Adam Beasley is also reporting that the deal could be up to $40 million with $8 million signing bonus. Interesting because that isn’t a lot. He also states that Parker wants to retire a Dolphins.