Chase Young staying in school could have big impact on NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
The NFL Draft is still months away but already we could see a major shake-up if a report about Chase Young and two other players comes true.
As it stands right now, the top of next April’s NFL Draft will come down to LSU’s Joe Burrow or Ohio State’s Chase Young, but a new report by TMZ says that Young may opt to return to the Buckeyes, as well as two other prominent players.
Young is predicted to go as high as number two in the draft and some believe that the Bengals may opt to wait until the top of round two to draft a quarterback and take Young themselves at number one overall. That would not be a big surprise.
The report says that Young is not thinking about the draft but instead the Buckeyes. The logical question is why?
Another year could cost him a top-three draft position if he is injured. He still may not become the number one overall pick, and there is no guarantee that he would have a legit shot at the Heisman next season if he doesn’t win it this year.
The report is out there but many believe that Young will leave school a year early and enter the draft.
Young isn’t the only player potentially returning to school. Prior to his hip injury, Tua Tagovailoa was considered the best quarterback in this class, some still do, and the unquestioned number one overall pick. Now, there are questions that he may not get drafted in the top 10 or 15 and that thought could send him back to Alabama for his senior season.
That too would be a mistake. Tua needs to just eat the injury and take his chances this year with the draft where he will still go in round one. He has been injured both of the last two seasons and a third injury in 2020 may drop him out of round one altogether. It’s a risk that he may be willing to take but one he shouldn’t.
Alabama running back Devonta Smith is also considering a return to school. Of the three his might make the most sense but there is no guarantee that he will improve his draft stock in 2021. Smith is considered a late first-round prospect and some believe that he may be a target for the Miami Dolphins with their pick from the Houston Texans.
Smith returning to school won’t have a significant impact on the 2020 draft, at least not compared to Tua and Young. Young, however, could really shake up the top of the first round if he does indeed return to Columbus.