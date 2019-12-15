Charles Harris leads Miami Dolphins week 15 inactive list
By Brian Miller
Defensive end Charles Harris is a healthy scratch today for the Miami Dolphins who have released their inactives for today’s Giants game.
Leading the Miami Dolphins list of inactives for today, Charles Harris is a healthy scratch and that has to make you wonder where his future with the team is headed.
Earlier this week we knew that newly acquired CB, Tae Hayes would be inactive. He didn’t make the trip to New York. We also know that Walt Aikens wasn’t making the trip to New York as a healthy scratch as well. What we still don’t know is why Aikens, the special team’s captain, is not in New York.
Fullback Chandler Cox is not suiting up today and that is an interesting development because, at last look, he wasn’t injured. The Dolphins have had good production from Cox when they actually use him. He could have and impact on goal-line plays today.
Center Evan Boehm is a bit of a surprise given the depth issues along the line but apparently Miami wants to look at others. Keaton Sutherland isn’t a surprise, nor is tackle Adam Pankey who was claimed off waivers this past week as well.
The biggest name of course is Charles Harris. Harris was given every chance this year to shine with the departures of last year’s starting defensive ends. He started out early this season to look like he may begin to show consistency but it didn’t last long and Harris became an afterthought on defense. In fact, he was outplayed by waiver wire addition Taco Charlton who immediately made an impact. In three games this year, Charlton tied Harris’ career sack total.
With three games to go and Harris inactive today, maybe the Dolphins have seen all they need or want to see and Harris may have played his last game for the Dolphins if that is the case. Most fans won’t be losing sleep over it.
For the Giants, it’s quarterback Daniel Jones, RB Wayne Gallman, Jr., guards Chade Slade and Kevin Zeitler, and two tight ends, Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison.