Miami Dolphins blown out by the Giants drop to 3-11
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins looked horrible as they got blown out by the hosting New York Giants dropping to 3-11 on the season.
As the Miami Dolphins sat on the bench watching Giants quarterback Eli Manning leave the field late amid home team applause, they could only look at the scoreboard and wonder what happened.
The game was close in the first half where the Dolphins led heading into the break but the Dolphins blew everything up in the third quarter playing like they didn’t want to be out there. The 36-20 score wasn’t even that close. Miami landed a late-game touchdown to make it look a little more respectable.
If there was a good thing about today’s game, Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t lead the team in rushing. He finished with four rushes for 33 yards. Patrick Laird, starting his second career game finished at the top with 12 carries for 46 yards while Myles Gaskin ran nine times for 43. Fitzpatrick still had the more impressive YPC at 8.3.
DeVante Parker put two more touchdowns on his stat sheet for the year. The second coming late in the game to give Miami 20 points. It was a good catch that he went up over the defender for. He finished with four receptions for 72 yards and now is 46 yards shy of 1,000.
Mike Gesicki continues to improve catching four passes for 47 yards. He was targeted eight times but the passes were not very good.
The Dolphins couldn’t do much defensively. The team’s secondary is gutted with first-year players and they were not able to sustain pressure on Eli Manning for the entire four quarters.
With the Giants loss, the Dolphins, Redskins, and Giants are now all tied with three wins. Two games away from the Bengals who still own the top spot of the draft. Miami plays the Bengals in Miami next week.