Miami Dolphins and NY Giants playing for Chase Young today
By Brian Miller
Today, the Miami Dolphins will play their second consecutive game in New York when they take on the Giants in their first meaningful game of the season.
The last time the Miami Dolphins played at Metlife Stadium, in New Jersey, they lost to the Jets. That was last weekend. Today, they face the other N.Y. team in a game that has a lot riding on it. For the winner, and the loser.
Neither the Dolphins nor the Giants are going to the playoffs but today may seem like a playoff game for the fans who will be anxiously watching hoping to see a close battle that ends with their team, losing.
Today could be the Chase Young game. The winner could drop out of that picture and the loser may be in line for the best defensive player in next April’s draft.
The winner of this game will lose draft position. For the Dolphins it could slide them from the fourth overall spot to the ninth depending on other games around the league. For the Giants, it could move them from the second overall spot to the fourth.
On the other hand, if the Dolphins lose this absolutely meaningless game, they could potentially move from four to number two with two weeks left and a date with the Bengals next weekend.
While I will be rooting for the Dolphins to win today, because I can’t root for my team to lose, there will be a part of me, that devil on the other shoulder that keeps punching the angel and saying, “LOSE BABY LOSE!” I’m pretty certain that he will be sitting on a lot of shoulders today.
For most of the nation, this game won’t mean anything. It will be a blip on the screen or an NFL update during other games telecast. I do wonder though, in New York where our great friends DolfansNYC will host a scaled version of their Metlife Takeover event, will the hometown crowd be cheering when the Giants score or booing?
So while this game is meaningless, it is actually meaningful to the fans who are hoping that the NFL Draft will bring them salvation for the future. This could be the game that decides where Chase Young plays his NFL career. If he declares.